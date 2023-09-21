Sign up
Previous
Photo 3588
Sunrise on the way to work
This was the sky when I drove to work on Wednesday. I have hopes to get down to the beach for a sunrise. I haven't done that for a long time.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
5
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4067
photos
193
followers
111
following
983% complete
3581
3582
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
3588
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th September 2023 6:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
Shutterbug
ace
Hopefully, when you are retired you will be able to get that beach sunset. Beautiful capture of the sky and the silhouette.
September 22nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
It looks like a painting. Lovely.
September 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous. What a treat to see that on your way to work !
September 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful layers of color!
September 22nd, 2023
KWind
ace
Beautiful sky!
September 22nd, 2023
