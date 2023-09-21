Previous
Sunrise on the way to work by joansmor
Photo 3588

Sunrise on the way to work

This was the sky when I drove to work on Wednesday. I have hopes to get down to the beach for a sunrise. I haven't done that for a long time.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
983% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Hopefully, when you are retired you will be able to get that beach sunset. Beautiful capture of the sky and the silhouette.
September 22nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
It looks like a painting. Lovely.
September 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous. What a treat to see that on your way to work !
September 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful layers of color!
September 22nd, 2023  
KWind ace
Beautiful sky!
September 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise