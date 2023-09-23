Previous
Wells Harbor by joansmor
Photo 3590

Wells Harbor

THe harbor is behind the parking lot at the jetty where I took sunrise pictures
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Joan Robillard

Corinne C ace
Pretty
September 23rd, 2023  
Babs ace
So much to look at in this photo.
September 23rd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Nice harbor!
September 23rd, 2023  
Dorothy ace
I’d love to live where I could watch boats and ships coming and going!
September 23rd, 2023  
