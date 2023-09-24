Previous
Wet morning web

Another drive thru photo. It had rained the night before, so the webs were glistening with rain drops.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful capture.
September 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning find - so fine looking and holding all the morning dew!
September 24th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Those seem to show up more with the morning moisture.
September 24th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. Love it in b&w.
September 24th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Sparkling
September 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Amazing in B&W
September 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
Ooo! I like it!
September 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow what a busy web.
September 25th, 2023  
