Old DarkTale by joansmor
Photo 3624

Old DarkTale

I created this with three pictures I have. The pictures are of the ghost, the pumpkin man and the carved pumpkin. The other elements are from Anna Aspnes Design Using mainly her Uncanny Collection. I am entering it in the latest composite challenge, and I hope this is okay.
I worked on this to distract myself from the news that we had a mass shooting an hour from my home and the idea that the man has still not been found and no one has any idea where he is.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....


Mags ace
It's a fabulous composite!
October 27th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Great creation, composite
October 27th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Great composite Joan!
When I heard what happened in Maine, I immediately thought of you, hope they catch him soon!
October 27th, 2023  
