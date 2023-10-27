Old DarkTale

I created this with three pictures I have. The pictures are of the ghost, the pumpkin man and the carved pumpkin. The other elements are from Anna Aspnes Design Using mainly her Uncanny Collection. I am entering it in the latest composite challenge, and I hope this is okay.

I worked on this to distract myself from the news that we had a mass shooting an hour from my home and the idea that the man has still not been found and no one has any idea where he is.