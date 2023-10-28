Previous
Crazy by joansmor
Crazy

It is October 28th and there are people sunbathing and swimming in the ocean. This usually has stopped six weeks ago.

The Mass shooter committed suicide and his body was found. This is the best result so that no one else had to risk their life in apprehending him.

Lastly, I keep forgetting to thank you all for taking two of my pictures lately to TT.
28th October 2023

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Corinne C ace
The beach and sunbathing in October is so unusual! Great beach pic!
October 29th, 2023  
