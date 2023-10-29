Sign up
Photo 3626
Estes Lake
This is a view of Estes Lake I haven't posted for a while. You can see autumn colors are passing by in some places.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Photo Details
Tags
lake
,
estes
Mags
ace
Lovely colors and reflections!
October 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great image and reflection. A beautiful place.
October 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely place - love the tranquillity of the scene , the Autumnal colours and reflections ! fav
October 29th, 2023
