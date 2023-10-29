Previous
Estes Lake by joansmor
Photo 3626

Estes Lake

This is a view of Estes Lake I haven't posted for a while. You can see autumn colors are passing by in some places.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
993% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely colors and reflections!
October 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great image and reflection. A beautiful place.
October 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely place - love the tranquillity of the scene , the Autumnal colours and reflections ! fav
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise