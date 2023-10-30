Sign up
Photo 3627
Water Skiing in September
Beside the swimming and sunbathing at the beach the day before we witnessed water skiing at No.1 Pond. What did I suddenly move South and I didn't remember.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
9
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4107
photos
195
followers
112
following
993% complete
Views
14
Comments
9
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th October 2023 1:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
pond
,
skiing
,
no.1
Corinne C
ace
Super action shot!
October 30th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
That's crazy
October 30th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Super shot!
October 30th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a great action shot. Looks quite exhilarating
October 30th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Thats one COOL Chick!! Nice action shot!
October 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! Love the action.
October 30th, 2023
Tunia McClure
ace
I'm cold just looking at your picture.
October 30th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
You should enter it in the Sports Action challenge.
October 30th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Great action shot especially for October! lol
October 30th, 2023
