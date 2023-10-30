Previous
Water Skiing in September by joansmor
Photo 3627

Water Skiing in September

Beside the swimming and sunbathing at the beach the day before we witnessed water skiing at No.1 Pond. What did I suddenly move South and I didn't remember.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
993% complete

Corinne C ace
Super action shot!
October 30th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
That's crazy
October 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Super shot!
October 30th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great action shot. Looks quite exhilarating
October 30th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Thats one COOL Chick!! Nice action shot!
October 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture! Love the action.
October 30th, 2023  
Tunia McClure ace
I'm cold just looking at your picture.
October 30th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
You should enter it in the Sports Action challenge.
October 30th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Great action shot especially for October! lol
October 30th, 2023  
