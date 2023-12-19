Previous
After the Storm by joansmor
After the Storm

I went to York Beach yesterday and got some great shots that I will have to post for a while when I need a photo.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Wylie ace
terrific capture of this energy
December 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! stunning crashing of the waves - superb capture ! fav
December 20th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Wow! Amazing action
December 20th, 2023  
