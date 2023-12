Morning shot

I was looking out my deck door to see if there was any snow - only rain and fog. This was last week. Today it blew up a storm. I went to the Doctor about my possible rotator cuff injury. Says it may only be an inflammation - so think good thoughts for me. But there was a storm brewing so I spent the rest of the day at home listening to the storm. At one point I thought I was sitting in a car wash as the rain belted the window behind me and the wind howled. Good news I had no power loss.