Photo 3704
Looking across the water at short sands
It snowed all day today no chance for photos. Hoping for some snow shots tomorrow.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4186
photos
199
followers
118
following
Tags
short
,
sands
Mags
ace
What a lovely view!
January 17th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful view! Snow days are a good excuse to stay in and stay warm!! :)
January 17th, 2024
