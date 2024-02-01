Sign up
Previous
Photo 3720
Frozen Estes
Winter scenes lend themselves so nicely to bw.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4202
photos
201
followers
118
following
1019% complete
View this month »
3713
3714
3715
3716
3717
3718
3719
3720
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th January 2024 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
estes
,
for2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful b/w view
February 2nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty B&W shot.
February 2nd, 2024
Bill
I really like this black and white shot.
February 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Yes. Beautiful!
February 2nd, 2024
KWind
ace
Looks so cold!
February 2nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful start to the month!
February 2nd, 2024
