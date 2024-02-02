Previous
Down the road by joansmor
Photo 3721

Down the road

This is the road I took to get to Estes Lake and the road I took to get to work. One of the loveliest times to drive over it is when the road is clear and the snow is sticking to every tree.
Joan Robillard

