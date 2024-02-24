Previous
A lonely Place by joansmor
A lonely Place

In warm weather, they are so inviting but when I have to climb through snow to get to them they just seem lonely.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Mags ace
That bench is in want of someone to sit on it. =) Lovely capture.
February 24th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
February 24th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
And your high key negative space image really captures that lonely feeling.
February 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The high key and neg space really creates loneliness to this image - very well done Joan ! fav
February 24th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Love this!
February 24th, 2024  
