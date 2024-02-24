Sign up
Previous
Photo 3743
A lonely Place
In warm weather, they are so inviting but when I have to climb through snow to get to them they just seem lonely.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
5
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4225
photos
202
followers
119
following
1025% complete
View this month »
3736
3737
3738
3739
3740
3741
3742
3743
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
28th December 2021 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bench
,
for2024
Mags
ace
That bench is in want of someone to sit on it. =) Lovely capture.
February 24th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
February 24th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
And your high key negative space image really captures that lonely feeling.
February 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The high key and neg space really creates loneliness to this image - very well done Joan ! fav
February 24th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Love this!
February 24th, 2024
