Reddish Egret by joansmor
Photo 3765

Reddish Egret

This is my third drawing. I may tweak it a little tomorrow but basically done. I am pretty darn proud of the results.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Mags ace
You are very talented! It's beautiful.
March 17th, 2024  
