Previous
Photo 3765
Reddish Egret
This is my third drawing. I may tweak it a little tomorrow but basically done. I am pretty darn proud of the results.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
egret
drawing
reddish
Mags
ace
You are very talented! It's beautiful.
March 17th, 2024
