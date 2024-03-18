Sign up
Photo 3766
After the storm
Sand beaches and roadways covered with rock and if the storms keep coming I don't know what the tourists are going to think of our beaches.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4250
photos
201
followers
121
following
1031% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st March 2024 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
beach
Mags
ace
A beautiful capture! Were the rocks covered by the sand and the waves washed it away?
March 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and so calm and quiet ! - fav
March 18th, 2024
Mallory
ace
Love the blues
March 18th, 2024
