After the storm by joansmor
After the storm

Sand beaches and roadways covered with rock and if the storms keep coming I don't know what the tourists are going to think of our beaches.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1031% complete

A beautiful capture! Were the rocks covered by the sand and the waves washed it away?
March 18th, 2024  
Beautiful and so calm and quiet ! - fav
March 18th, 2024  
Love the blues
March 18th, 2024  
