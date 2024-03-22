Previous
Country pond by joansmor
Photo 3770

Country pond

I took my friend who can't drive right now to the grocery store. On the way to pick her up, I took a few shorts. This is a pond on someone's property.

Thank you for all your support and for taking my photograph of Laurel Hill Cemetery to TopTwenty.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Joan Robillard

Babs ace
Looks like a lovely place to sit and relax.
March 22nd, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely scene!
March 23rd, 2024  
