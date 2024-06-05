Previous
Delaware River by joansmor
Photo 3845

Delaware River

One morning before Ann Picked us up we went for a ride and stopped at this place so we could get a picture of the Delaware River. Some boaters obliged us by passing by to give human interest to the shot.

























5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Diana ace
A stunning capture with wonderful reflections.
June 8th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture, reflections
June 8th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture.
June 8th, 2024  
