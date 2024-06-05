Sign up
Photo 3845
Delaware River
One morning before Ann Picked us up we went for a ride and stopped at this place so we could get a picture of the Delaware River. Some boaters obliged us by passing by to give human interest to the shot.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
3
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Photo Details
Tags
river
delaware
Diana
ace
A stunning capture with wonderful reflections.
June 8th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture, reflections
June 8th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture.
June 8th, 2024
