249 / 365
Cinco de Mayo
Happy Cinco de Mayo. My camera club has that theme and I had nothing until I remembered my skills at editing.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Tags
de
,
cinco
,
mayo
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! great edit !
May 5th, 2022
