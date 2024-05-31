Sign up
255 / 365
joan and rollator
For those who question what a rollator is. Here is an older picture of me walking with mine.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Tags
rollator
Dianne
They are so practical with the built in seat.
June 6th, 2024
Brian
So good
June 6th, 2024
Agnes
I know what a rollator is, I have one for myself
June 6th, 2024
