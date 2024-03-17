Sign up
254 / 365
The picture I did the drawing from
I can't find this picture in my project. I took it in 2015 when I took my sister back home after spending the summer in Maine. This was taken at Merrit Island.
17th March 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
egret
,
reddish
Mags
ace
A delightful capture!
March 17th, 2024
