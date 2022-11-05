Previous
United Ukraine Ballet Company performing Swan Lake in fabulous show. Photography is strictly prohibited. by johnfalconer
United Ukraine Ballet Company performing Swan Lake in fabulous show. Photography is strictly prohibited.

I improperly used a blacked out iPhone and grabbed a few shots from the back of the theatre. No one was injured.
John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I'm struggling a bit with my health. I'm back for a while anyway. I'm uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
Chris Cook ace
Amazing shots from a cell phone! Whenever I have tried that with a phone whatever the spotlights are hitting tends to be blown out. That is happening in the top right image but the other three are perfect. Well done.
November 5th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing!!!!
November 5th, 2022  
