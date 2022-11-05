Sign up
United Ukraine Ballet Company performing Swan Lake in fabulous show. Photography is strictly prohibited.
I improperly used a blacked out iPhone and grabbed a few shots from the back of the theatre. No one was injured.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
Chris Cook
ace
Amazing shots from a cell phone! Whenever I have tried that with a phone whatever the spotlights are hitting tends to be blown out. That is happening in the top right image but the other three are perfect. Well done.
November 5th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing!!!!
November 5th, 2022
