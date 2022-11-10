Previous
Do you see what I see? by johnfalconer
66 / 365

Do you see what I see?

Some people see the gardens and rooftops. Others see the harbour. Yet others see the sky and clouds.
Stuck at home today. It’s not so tough!!!
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
What a wonderful view you have, beautifully captured.
November 10th, 2022  
I see the beautiful water... love its colour!
November 10th, 2022  
