225 / 365
Today I went to Steve McCurry Icons Exhibition.
Steve McCurry took this photo of the Afghan girl in 1984. It has to be one of the most famous portraits ever taken.
18th April 2023
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
