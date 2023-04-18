Previous
Today I went to Steve McCurry Icons Exhibition. by johnfalconer
225 / 365

Today I went to Steve McCurry Icons Exhibition.

Steve McCurry took this photo of the Afghan girl in 1984. It has to be one of the most famous portraits ever taken.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

John Falconer

Photo Details

