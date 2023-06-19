Previous
An unfortunate tree fell into Narrabeen Lagoon. by johnfalconer
287 / 365

An unfortunate tree fell into Narrabeen Lagoon.

19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Corinne C
It forms a beautiful composition especially in black and white
June 21st, 2023  
Mags
I like the b&w and the diagonal of the branches.
June 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely
I have a vision of antlers poking through the water.
June 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Aah ! the Narrabeen Lagoon Monster!!!!!!!! fav
June 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
