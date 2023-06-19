Sign up
287 / 365
An unfortunate tree fell into Narrabeen Lagoon.
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
4
4
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It's great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
783
photos
185
followers
395
following
78% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
18th June 2023 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
lagoon
,
narrabeen
Corinne C
ace
It forms a beautiful composition especially in black and white
June 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
I like the b&w and the diagonal of the branches.
June 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I have a vision of antlers poking through the water.
June 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aah ! the Narrabeen Lagoon Monster!!!!!!!! fav
June 21st, 2023
