289 / 365
Last night of Sydney Vivid light show.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It's great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
Photo Details
Album
2022/23
Taken
21st June 2023 5:56pm
Tags
light
,
sydney
,
harbour
,
vivid
Kathy A
Fabulous festival, I’m already looking forward to next year.
June 24th, 2023
