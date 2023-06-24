Previous
Chips and chopsticks! (I can’t get alliteration to work with “fries”!) by johnfalconer
Chips and chopsticks! (I can’t get alliteration to work with “fries”!)

24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
Diana ace
Me neither, lovely shot though.
June 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fries in a glass? Great effect.
June 26th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Nice composition.
June 26th, 2023  
