Cosying up trying to get up to date with 365!! by johnfalconer
308 / 365

Cosying up trying to get up to date with 365!!

10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

John Falconer

I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
That does look cosy. I hope there was something good in that flask!
July 25th, 2023  
Nothing like a fire to make things cosy. Have a fun night :)
July 25th, 2023  
Lovely cosy coals.
July 25th, 2023  
