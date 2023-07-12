Previous
To take this lady’s photo she suggested I buy a white wine from Bordeaux. by johnfalconer
306 / 365

To take this lady’s photo she suggested I buy a white wine from Bordeaux.

12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
Clever girl ;-)
July 22nd, 2023  
I Hope it was tasty
July 22nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
smart lady
July 22nd, 2023  
