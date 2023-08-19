Previous
365 Manly Cove Beach. The man paddling is dragging a piece of old meat or seafood along the sand to attract sand worms or little crabs. These are then used as fishing bait. by johnfalconer
347 / 365

365 Manly Cove Beach. The man paddling is dragging a piece of old meat or seafood along the sand to attract sand worms or little crabs. These are then used as fishing bait.

19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise