365 Manly Cove Beach. The man paddling is dragging a piece of old meat or seafood along the sand to attract sand worms or little crabs. These are then used as fishing bait.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
842
photos
184
followers
388
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
2022/23
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
19th August 2023 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
silhouette
,
manly
,
cove
,
bait
