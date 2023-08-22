Previous
Trying to make something out of nothing. by johnfalconer
Trying to make something out of nothing.

The top shot is a bad shot of the gorilla. Next I tried to improve it! Then I gave up and turned it into a cartoon.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
