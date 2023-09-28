Previous
Broken bottle by Charlie Shaw by johnfalconer
Photo 388

Broken bottle by Charlie Shaw

This was put together by my grandson. A broken bottle glued on to a piece of glass with a black backing.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

John Falconer

winghong_ho
Very creative.
September 28th, 2023  
Mags
Very cool!
September 28th, 2023  
Wylie
Budding artist!
September 28th, 2023  
Renee Salamon
Well done to your grandson - makes for an interesting image
September 28th, 2023  
