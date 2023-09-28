Sign up
Previous
Photo 388
Broken bottle by Charlie Shaw
This was put together by my grandson. A broken bottle glued on to a piece of glass with a black backing.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
4
0
Tags
broken
,
bottle
,
art
,
charlie
winghong_ho
Very creative.
September 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very cool!
September 28th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Budding artist!
September 28th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Well done to your grandson - makes for an interesting image
September 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
