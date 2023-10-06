Previous
Galah by johnfalconer
Photo 396

Galah

A cockatoo which is one of the most abundant and widespread species of Australian birds. And found all over Sydney.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
108% complete

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely coloured bird - beautifully captured !
October 6th, 2023  
