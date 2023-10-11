You have to be Australian (or Kiwi) to think this is funny. (But see below)

Imagine living in Bogan Street with this definition from Wikipedia “Bogan is Australian and New Zealand slang for a person whose speech, clothing, attitude and behaviour are considered unrefined or unsophisticated. Depending on the context, the term can be pejorative or self-deprecating. The prevalence of the term bogan has also been associated with changing social attitudes towards social class in Australia.”