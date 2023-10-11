Previous
You have to be Australian (or Kiwi) to think this is funny. (But see below) by johnfalconer
You have to be Australian (or Kiwi) to think this is funny. (But see below)

Imagine living in Bogan Street with this definition from Wikipedia “Bogan is Australian and New Zealand slang for a person whose speech, clothing, attitude and behaviour are considered unrefined or unsophisticated. Depending on the context, the term can be pejorative or self-deprecating. The prevalence of the term bogan has also been associated with changing social attitudes towards social class in Australia.”
Dawn ace
Lol love it
October 12th, 2023  
Babs ace
Ha ha brilliant. I wouldn't buy a house here.

Having said that I just looked up house prices on this street and they range in the $2 million mark.
October 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! love it ! but I would keep well away from that street!
October 12th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
You are absolutely right that you have to be Australian to get the full implications and images associated with this. Wonderful shot with LOL.
October 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, hope you have no relatives living there ;-)
October 12th, 2023  
