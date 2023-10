Commemorative plaques at the Anzac War Memorial in Hyde Park, Sydney.

These are the two plaques that commemorate, firstly, the opening of the War Memorial in 1934 and secondly, the opening of the Memorial extension in 2018.



The servicemen who started the drive to build this Memorial were adamant that there should be no names on plaques or names for areas or rooms. They decided that the Memorial was for fallen servicemen and women only.



The builders and architects remained true to this credo.