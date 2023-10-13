Previous
The bottlebrush are back!! Summer. by johnfalconer
Photo 402

The bottlebrush are back!! Summer.

13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Kitty Hawke ace
haha......Love it.....quite the opposite here.....I have just trimmed mine back !!!
October 13th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely shot. Love the vibrant colors.
October 13th, 2023  
Dave ace
Love the contrast between the reds and blues.
October 13th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous capture I love seeing the red flower against the blue sky
October 13th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
October 13th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous bright shot.
October 13th, 2023  
