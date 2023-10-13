Sign up
Previous
Photo 402
The bottlebrush are back!! Summer.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
6
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
898
photos
189
followers
384
following
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
13th October 2023 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
plant
,
bottlebrush
,
beatrice
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha......Love it.....quite the opposite here.....I have just trimmed mine back !!!
October 13th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely shot. Love the vibrant colors.
October 13th, 2023
Dave
ace
Love the contrast between the reds and blues.
October 13th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous capture I love seeing the red flower against the blue sky
October 13th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
October 13th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous bright shot.
October 13th, 2023
