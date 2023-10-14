Sign up
Photo 403
Smarties in warm water.
Smarties are like M&Ms.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
water
,
pattern
,
smarties
Dianne
Brilliant!
October 14th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
October 14th, 2023
Jessica Eby
I think they're tastier than m&ms, but my husband disagrees! Very cool and colourful photo!
October 14th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Ha-Ha! Will you still eat them?
October 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lol, I miss the peanuts! Great play with the colours.
October 14th, 2023
