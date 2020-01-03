Sign up
Photo 1219
Don't look up
This is just above yesterday's chair (
https://365project.org/joysabin/365
). This is on the north side of the building so ice is often an issue here.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1585
photos
144
followers
158
following
333% complete
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
moto x4
Taken
2nd January 2020 2:24pm
Tags
ice
,
lamp
,
too cold for normal people
