2 downs and slip by joysabin
Photo 1230

2 downs and slip

Walking is good for me so I go. I must admit that I should remember to put on my yaks (clip-on ice cleats) but I am obstinate, stubborn, and just plain lazy most days. I went down last evening but am just fine. I didn't see the patch of ice on the sidewalk so I fell. Thank goodness landed on my most cushioned portion so no harm done except to my pride.

Bendy was kind enough to demonstrate my stupidity and gracelessness.

For the season, I am 2 falls, 1 slip - no harm done- maybe next time I'll just bring the silly yak-tracks with me.
JackieR ace
I'm impressed you can do the splits like Bendy Man!!!
January 14th, 2020  
Jean ace
Yes, put on your yak-tracks!
January 14th, 2020  
