Uncertainity is inherent

I went to Francis Short Pond today to see what the ducks and heron were up to. Some day I will remember to have snacks for these hungry ducks in my car so that when they waddle up to me, as they did today, I won't end up feeling guilty when I give them nothing.
The beauty and challenge in using this lens is that there isn't a focus that can be set as it a 'normal' lensbaby. It is designed to flex and bend so that a sweet spot can be found but not really replicated easily. This uncertainty is what sold me in the first place. I love the creative places that this lens can take me. I do admit that as times I can be very ticked when I don't 'get' anything and I either pack it in or switch to a different lens.
I do know that a lensbaby image isn't everyone's cup of tea but it does let me step out of my box and go for it now and then.