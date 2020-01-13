Previous
Uncertainity is inherent by joysabin
Photo 1229

Uncertainity is inherent

I am trying to embrace uncertainty this year. What better way to this than use my lensbaby spark ( https://www.cnet.com/reviews/lensbaby-spark-review/ ).

I went to Francis Short Pond today to see what the ducks and heron were up to. Some day I will remember to have snacks for these hungry ducks in my car so that when they waddle up to me, as they did today, I won't end up feeling guilty when I give them nothing.

The beauty and challenge in using this lens is that there isn't a focus that can be set as it a 'normal' lensbaby. It is designed to flex and bend so that a sweet spot can be found but not really replicated easily. This uncertainty is what sold me in the first place. I love the creative places that this lens can take me. I do admit that as times I can be very ticked when I don't 'get' anything and I either pack it in or switch to a different lens.

I do know that a lensbaby image isn't everyone's cup of tea but it does let me step out of my box and go for it now and then.

My moments of uncertainty continue.....
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
