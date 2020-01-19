Sign up
Photo 1235
The Rusty Door
“Rust is change. Rust is a visible remnant of history…”
Arthur Kayzakian
"Doors are wonderful magical things that give you privacy but also open up a whole world for you.
When they are locked anything can be behind them!"
Urban Dictionary
The tag challenge (
http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43004/are-you-ready-to-play
) seemed like a piece of cake but this one gave me fits so I went into the past for my entry.
Oatman Arizona is a old mining town which now survives as a tourist and burro mecca.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1601
photos
147
followers
161
following
338% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
16th May 2014 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mining town
,
tag-challenge-155
,
oatman arizona
