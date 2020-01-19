Previous
The Rusty Door by joysabin
Photo 1235

The Rusty Door

“Rust is change. Rust is a visible remnant of history…”
Arthur Kayzakian

"Doors are wonderful magical things that give you privacy but also open up a whole world for you.
When they are locked anything can be behind them!"
Urban Dictionary


The tag challenge ( http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43004/are-you-ready-to-play ) seemed like a piece of cake but this one gave me fits so I went into the past for my entry.

Oatman Arizona is a old mining town which now survives as a tourist and burro mecca.

19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

