Upside downing dining

An opportunity this woodpecker( an acorn woodpecker-I think) just couldn't turn down, easy pickings. His antics at my bird feeder, which is truly meant for smaller ones, were most entertaining. I hadn't seen him before and I didn't wish to bother or startle him while dining so I snagged a few shots in between the opened slats of my blinds. This image being the best of the lot. He did manage to dine successfully for a few moments. Perhaps, I'll see him again.

This is also for the week 13 of the 52 weekly challenge- '...take oodles of shots outdoors and post your best one.' Getting outside isn't all that easier currently and as you can definitely see I am in no way a bird photographer.