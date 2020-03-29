Previous
Upside downing dining by joysabin
Upside downing dining

An opportunity this woodpecker( an acorn woodpecker-I think) just couldn't turn down, easy pickings. His antics at my bird feeder, which is truly meant for smaller ones, were most entertaining. I hadn't seen him before and I didn't wish to bother or startle him while dining so I snagged a few shots in between the opened slats of my blinds. This image being the best of the lot. He did manage to dine successfully for a few moments. Perhaps, I'll see him again.
This is also for the week 13 of the 52 weekly challenge- '...take oodles of shots outdoors and post your best one.' Getting outside isn't all that easier currently and as you can definitely see I am in no way a bird photographer.
Hazel ace
He makes for a rather different shot and that is a striking frame!
March 29th, 2020  
