Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1316
Alex, I need a mouse for this laptop
Out of sync today so I needed to archive dive. I found this one from 2012, with lots of layers of weirdness. Taken at the Navy Pier in Chicago.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1682
photos
147
followers
163
following
360% complete
View this month »
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-H50
Taken
30th September 2012 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
selfie-sorta
,
chiicago
Junko Y
ace
I DO recognize this as Navy Pier, but I can't figure out quite what's going on other than that there are a lot of unusual reflections. Fun dive! Come back to Chicago when we are all vaccinated . . .
April 10th, 2020
Dustyloup
That's a great shot. For a second I thought it was a photo of a photo ;)
April 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close