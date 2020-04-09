Previous
Next
Alex, I need a mouse for this laptop by joysabin
Photo 1316

Alex, I need a mouse for this laptop

Out of sync today so I needed to archive dive. I found this one from 2012, with lots of layers of weirdness. Taken at the Navy Pier in Chicago.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
I DO recognize this as Navy Pier, but I can't figure out quite what's going on other than that there are a lot of unusual reflections. Fun dive! Come back to Chicago when we are all vaccinated . . .
April 10th, 2020  
Dustyloup
That's a great shot. For a second I thought it was a photo of a photo ;)
April 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise