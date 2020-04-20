Previous
The Iconic Jeffrey Pine by joysabin
The Iconic Jeffrey Pine

I needed to archive dive today. I couldn't get my muse to agree to anything so we/I went for a happy memory. Taken in 1985. Color film negative scanned a few years ago.

This is a tree which no longer exists in Yosemite Park. It as was immortalized by Ansel Adams. My husband and I took a trip (in late summer of 1985) to see the some of the cool spots on the west coast. He is from New Jersey and had never seen Yosemite. We tent camped and had such a wonderful time there. Even had a bear encounter, as she and her cubs walked through the campground at night looking for food. We high-tailed it to the sit in the car while she investigated the area and then ambled off into the night. I was spooked and didn't sleep much that night.

Here is a link to explain more about this iconic tree. ( https://www.scenicwonders.com/blog/yosemite-landmarks-the-iconic-jeffrey-pine-of-sentinel-dome ).

During these days I am finding that I need now and then to indulge in the comfort of some links to saner times. I hope and pray that all are safe, well and staying as sane as possible.
Diane Owens ace
I agree. Archive shots are perfect right now, connecting us to nature and to memories of better times. I am sure I will appreciate nature and my meanderings more when I can experience them fully again. At least I hope so.

This is an amazing photo! Fav. I first went to Yosemite in the 1990's and my son and daughter-in-law where married there in 2001. On my bucket list is another trip there. . . .
April 21st, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Fabulous shot and tree :)
April 21st, 2020  
