Getting out

I took this at the beginning of our hike this past Tuesday. I was using my lensbaby Spark. ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnH5mafSARM ). This lens is a squeeze until you get the focus you want lens- totally abstract in nature with often very unpredictable results.
We were feeling adventurous and chose to try a different way out of the canyon which turned out to be exceptionally tough and almost did me in. I will now pay close attention to any trail description which contains the word steep. :-)
One last note, while trying to find a visual link to better explain this funky lens, I found a video that used this lens with macro lens so I guess I will be trying it again in different ways and soon.