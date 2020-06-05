Previous
Getting out by joysabin
Getting out

I took this at the beginning of our hike this past Tuesday. I was using my lensbaby Spark. ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnH5mafSARM ). This lens is a squeeze until you get the focus you want lens- totally abstract in nature with often very unpredictable results.

We were feeling adventurous and chose to try a different way out of the canyon which turned out to be exceptionally tough and almost did me in. I will now pay close attention to any trail description which contains the word steep. :-)

One last note, while trying to find a visual link to better explain this funky lens, I found a video that used this lens with macro lens so I guess I will be trying it again in different ways and soon.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Walks @ 7

@joysabin
Year 5
