Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1404
Fading but still a Beauty
As a rose fades
textures of time
begin to surface
giving rise to more
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1770
photos
149
followers
165
following
384% complete
View this month »
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th July 2020 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still life
,
roses beyond their prime
Margo Sayer
ace
Wonderfully painterly.
July 6th, 2020
Nina Ganci
Wow
Impressive capture
Great verse
Fav
July 6th, 2020
Santina
ace
very beautiful image, il looks lije a painting
July 6th, 2020
Jean
ace
Just love this! Beautiful comp and love the low light. I agree it looks like a painting.
July 6th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Firm fav
July 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Impressive capture
Great verse
Fav