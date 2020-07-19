Sign up
Photo 1417
Finished
Emily Post would probably have something to say as how I ate those eggs and toast but she's wasn't around, before, during or after and they were good.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
0
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1783
photos
152
followers
165
following
388% complete
View this month »
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th July 2020 1:41pm
Tags
spoon
,
eggs
,
breakfast
,
toasts
