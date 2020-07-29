Previous
An homage by joysabin
An homage

This is a tribute to Mr. Ansel Adams work entitled 'Rose and Driftwood'. His work is much finer than mine. My roses from a few weeks ago have dried so nicely and I am still using them.
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me.
