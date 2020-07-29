Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1427
An homage
This is a tribute to Mr. Ansel Adams work entitled 'Rose and Driftwood'. His work is much finer than mine. My roses from a few weeks ago have dried so nicely and I am still using them.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
30th July 2020 6:17pm
rose
driftwood
soft focus
