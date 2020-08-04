Sign up
Do It 8-4
A bit of a follow up from 2 days ago. I am trying to finish this by Christmas. I tell myself, just a little each day.....
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
Tags
cross stitch
,
aug20words
