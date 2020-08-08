Sign up
Happy 8-8
Day 8 August words and an 'etsooi' capture. Being happy is a multi layered process these days so I thought I'd follow suit.
no real need to comment here....
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
Tags
etsooi
,
aug20words
