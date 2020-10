Graceful Still

I am still catching up with my weekly challenge but this is actually the current week's prompt. Okay the image is from 2017. I know that I've probably broken the rules but, piff and double piff!



I had good intentions of going out to find a 'current' tree but the day got away from me. Had tech issues, new things don't fit and aren't compatible with the old things. Tech updates will be the death of my patience someday.